TURBOTVILLE — The Turbotville Area Community Carnival will be held June 6-11 in Turbotville. Food and rides open at 6 each night.
The schedule includes:
• Monday, June 6: Pet parade, 7 p.m.; One 80 Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 7: Memory Lane Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 8: GC and Company, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; fireworks, 9:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 9: Aaron Kelly, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Friday, June 10: Lucky Afternoon, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; community parade, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, June 11: Car, truck and bike show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Cornhole Tournament registration opens, 3 p.m.; Arm Wrestling Contest registration opens, 2 p.m.; Mahoney Brothers; 7 to 10 p.m.
The 100th anniversary celebration of the Turbotville Community Hall will be observed from 6 to 8:30 each night, with special speakers Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
