HARRISBURG — Data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health showed 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across a six-county area. Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County.
Confirmed new cases rose by seven in Northumberland County, five in Snyder County, and two in Union and Montour counties.
Statewide, cases rose by 1,036, bringing the total since March to 165,243 cases of COVID. Seventeen new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 8,224.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,076 cases (71 deaths)
• Columbia County, 922 cases (36 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 707 cases (26 deaths)
• Union County, 533 cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, 337 cases (8 deaths)
• Montour County, 194 cases (5 deaths)
