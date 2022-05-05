NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute (ATI) students are working on something special for the comeback of a popular tour of Lewisburg homes.
The Lewisburg House Tour, scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at nine locations, will feature a 7-foot tall wooden horse constructed by Wood, Design and Technology students in Brian Seward’s class. It will be in front of the William Cameron House, Second and Market streets, Lewisburg.
Jack Fisher, tour chair, said the wooden horse will be attached to an antique sleigh, a Portland cutter, owned by his aunt, Betty Cook. It will be finished in colors selected by Cook, an Appaloosa-influenced off-white and gray.
The horse was still being worked on this week in the wood shop of SUN ATI. Finishing is still to come, Seward said, with ATI advertising art students to add the color and other details.
Fisher said he called SUN ATI on a whim to see if something of that sort could be put together. As luck would have it, Seward and his students were not only obliging but also enthusiastic about the chance to contribute.
Portland sleighs, named for the city in Maine, became one of the most popular varieties in 19 Century America. They were recognizable by a mostly square body, a curved dash and upward-sweeping runners.
Cook, credited with buying and saving the Cameron House from demolition, has long been a supporter of the Lewisburg House Tour.
Tour details will be published as the date approaches.
