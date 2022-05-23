State Police at Montoursville DUI crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged Thomas Digan, 51, of Trout Run, with driving under the influence after they said he was involved in a crash.
The crash occurred at 12:01 a.m. April 30 at Route 14 and Field Station Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Two vehicle crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A possible injury were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:23 p.m. May 17 at Route 974 and Northway Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Kia Sorento driven by Margaret Ellison, 66, of Williamsport, traveled through an intersection and struck a 2012 Jeep Patriot driven by Megan Dincher, 29, of Hughesville.
Troopers said Ellison was not injured, but Dincher reported a possible injury. She was not transported to the hospital.
One-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Williamsport woman sustained injuries on unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 6:37 a.m. May 18 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2004 Nissan Murano driven by Mickayla Fry drifted off the roadway and struck a utility pole. She was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of injuries.
One-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Lairdsville man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:27 p.m. May 15 along Route 118, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Darrin Houseknecht, 19, of Laridsville, drifted across the roadway, struck an embankment and guide rail.
One-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Williamsport woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 9:35 p.m. May 18 along Interstate 180, east of Cemetery Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Megan Paulhamus lost control and struck a sign.
Paulhamus was cited with prohibiting text-based communications. Troopers indicated alcohol was also a factor in the crash.
Hit and run
MUNCY — A Montoursville woman was not injured in a hit-and-run crash which occurred at 1:38 a.m. May 4 along South Main Street, Muncy.
Troopers said a vehicle fled after striking a 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by Eileen Ulmer, 24, of Montoursville.
Theft
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old Williamsport man reported the thefts of two catalytic converters, valued at $100 each.
The alleged thefts occurred at 10:30 a.m. April 29 along Lick Run Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old Linden woman was scammed out of $91,577 when troopers said they sent the funds via cash, checks, money orders and gtift cards.
Troopers said the woman was told she needed to pay the money in order to receive $2.5 million.
The money was sent between 10 a.m. Nov. 15 and 11:48 a.m. May 9 from Harvest Street, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Indecent assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Williamsport boy has been charged with indecent assault (two counts), simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 4:26 p.m. May 17 along Heshbon Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 65-year-old Williamsport woman was assaulted by the boy after the two got into a verbal argument.
