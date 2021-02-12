EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Attention will have to be paid to the 2021-22 Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) budget before it is up for final adoption.
LASD directors passed a preliminary budget of $38.4 million Thursday night without a dissenting vote. The current form of the spending plan contained a $1.4 million deficit. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, recommended passage so that they could let the state know they were doing their best to close the deficit and be ready for final adoption in June.
Fairchild noted the spending projection was made using a property tax rate 3.5% higher than the current rate of 17.71 mills. He added that the higher rate was the limit of what was permitted under Act 1 or what could be done without a budget referendum.
The board agreed to apply for budget exceptions for special education and retirement expenses. If approved by the state, they would permit property tax increases beyond the Act 1 limit but without a budget referendum.
The looming deficit was mentioned as directors passed two of four proposed new budget positions for 2021-22, a combined director of pupil services and athletics and a maintenance worker.
A director of pupil services and athletics would cost $158,419 in salary and benefits and combine the duties of athletic director with other administrative services. They included leading a gifted education program, supervising compliance of special education, leading English as a second language and supervising home schooling compliance.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock explained Joe Faust, a teacher who had been serving as athletic director for a $9,216 stipend, had done an admirable job under unusual conditions. But the situation was not ideal and the new position would let principals and the assistant superintendent focus on instructional and program leadership.
A maintenance worker, costing $74,346 in salary and benefits, would swing between custodial and maintenance work. The job description said the employee would support expansion of new athletic fields, notably a new baseball field on the high school grounds. They employee would also support evening events when they return to school.
The 7-2 roll call included two dissenting votes, Director Lisa Clark and Jordan Fetzer, director and board president.
Directors tabled two proposed positions for 2021-22, noting the deficit and that enrollment projections were an unknown. Postponed were decisions on a supervisor of curriculum and instruction ($158,419 in salary and benefits) and a multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) coordinator ($116,647).
The former would evaluate systems and personnel, allowing the district to develop rigorous, relevant and innovative programs which do not leave disengaged students behind. The latter would offer research-based support at the elementary and intermediate schools, aiding at-risk students and adjusting instruction for a wider range of students.
Three positions and their salaries would be eliminated for 2021-22, including a high school secretary ($70,342), middle school secretary ($36,128) and a special education coordinator ($131,633). The staff in those positions have or will be retired and not replaced. The previous job of contracted athletic director ($59,599), unfilled for the year, will also be eliminated.
The board also heard from Riley Gulden-Luthi, a middle school student who took ninth place in the state Middle School Stock Market Challenge. He played the stock of a Chinese-based electric vehicle company which did well during the period of the challenge.
Advisor Tris West noted that teams usually participate in the challenge. While the group effort is worthwhile, West acknowledged the initiative of Gulden-Luthi who finished 18th among all participants including high schoolers.
