LEWISBURG — The Evangelical Community Hospital Endoscopy Center underwent an inspection June 2-3 to obtain its accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc (AAAHC).
At the end of the two days, the Endoscopy Center passed the survey.
As a result of the successful review, the AAAHC extended its full accreditation to the Endoscopy Center for three years. In June 2025, the center will be evaluated for reaccreditation.
The Endoscopy Center is an outpatient surgical center designed specifically for patients who need procedures to evaluate the digestive system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.