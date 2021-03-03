District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Aggravated assault/flight
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Ohio man is facing a slew of charges following an alleged pursuit that extended from Union into Clinton County and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.
Joshua C. Leach, 45, of 2334 Paradise Road, Smithville, Ohio, was charged with felony counts of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and summary counts of reckless driving, careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, speeding and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Troopers reported a stop was attempted for speeding, at which time Leach fled. Troopers said the Jeep avoided spike strips before finally driving over strips in Clinton County. Leach then drove the Jeep across the median and into oncoming traffic, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph.
Leach was eventually stopped and taken into custody without further incident, police noted. A records check showed Leach’s license was suspended in Ohio.
Concealment of whereabouts of child
MIFFLINBURG — Police charged a 22-year-old Florida man with felony counts related to the custody of a child.
Austin Christopher Jones, of 527 Glory Road, Panama City, Fla., was charged by Mifflinburg police with felony counts of concealment of whereabouts of a child and interference with custody of children and a misdemeanor count of furnish authorities with information without knowledge stemming from an alleged incident at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 21 at 75 Market St., Mifflinburg, Union County.
Jones allegedly picked up a girl in Mifflinburg and transported her to Florida, then denied the act during a phone interview with police. This was done without permission from the girl’s father and stepmother, police added.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
Receiving stolen property
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Selinsgrove man and 22-year-old Mifflinburg man have been charged with felony counts related to thefts from a cabin in Lewis Township, Union County.
Skylar Storm Moll, of 81 Cinder Lane, Selinsgrove, was charged by state police with felony receiving stolen property (four counts). Briar William Moll, 22, of 75 Keister Lane, Mifflinburg, was charged with three felony counts of receiving stolen property.
Troopers said a search warrant executed at 75 Keister Lane, Lewis Township, resulted in the recovery of numerous stolen items. Both men were present during the search, troopers noted. Items valued at $2,261 were recovered, and both men were also found in possession of a six-person golf cart.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old New York man was charged with DUI and related charges after a traffic stop.
Michael David Bollen, of 211 Birch St., Elmira, N.Y., was charged with DUI (two counts), careless driving, exceed 55 mph in other location by 21 mph, a registration violation and violate hazard regulation after a vehicle stop at 7:21 p.m. Feb. 20 along Route 15 north, White Deer Township, Union County. Bollen was allegedly traveling 76 mph in a 55 mph zone when his vehicle was stopped. Bollen allegedly showed signs of impairment and his blood-alcohol content was determined to be .105 percent, troopers reported.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 13.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — An Allenwood man was charged with DUI after troopers said his vehicle slid off the roadway and into the snow.
Isaiah Lee Branam, 21, of 17041 Route 15, Allenwood, was charged with DUI, resisting arrest, failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, disregard traffic lane, violate hazard regulation and careless driving following the alleged incident at 12:31 a.m. Feb. 19 along Route 15, north of Bryson Road, Gregg Township, Union County. Branam allegedly showed signs of impairment and confusion and resisted being taken into custody. Troopers said a taser was deployed. Branam allegedly refused chemical testing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13.
Possession of a controlled substance
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A vehicle stop for speeding resulted in troopers finding $400 worth of marijuana.
Tyevon Walker, 23, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and speeding following the alleged incident at 3:23 p.m. Feb. 20 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 205.1, White Deer Township, Union County.
Daquell Jeffries, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was a passenger in the vehicle and he was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Walker was stopped for traveling 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, at which time it was discovered Walker’s license was suspended. A search of the vehicle produced $400 worth of marijuana and 12 individually packed bags of marijuana.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two persons sustained suspected injuries following a two-vehicle collision at 7:40 a.m. March 1 along Liberty Valley Road at the entrance to Liberty Valley Elementary School, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by James V. Newpher, 50, of Milton, was traveling west when it struck the rear of 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Michele M. Lynch, 54, of Elysburg. Both drivers were belted and both sustained suspected injuries, according to police.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 12:27 p.m. Feb. 28 along Route 54, west of Shaner Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2013 Buick Regal driven by Zackary L. Young, 36, of Watsontown, was traveling west at a speed too fast for conditions when the vehicle failed to take a right curve, left the south side of the roadway, struck a ditch, became airborne and came to rest in a wooded area. Young was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers noted.
Overdose
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a possible overdose reported at 4:03 p.m. March 1 at 79 Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Upon arrival, troopers reported the victim was being treated by emergency personnel and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Harassment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Williamsport woman was charged after she allegedly threw a bottle at a store employee and used obscene language in the presence of customers.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Sunoco, Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. Mercheleyn Fisher was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct, troopers noted.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers cited a 15-year-old Mifflinburg boy following an alleged incident at 4:38 p.m. March 1 along Church Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
The victim was an 11-year-old Mifflinburg boy, it was noted.
Public drunkenness
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Winfield woman was cited after an alleged incident at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Chasity Ely was allegedly intoxicated and refused to leave the premises after a disturbance.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Marie Fleites-Cipriani, 46, Lewisburg; Joseph Francis Cipriani, 68, Lewisburg
• Tracey sue Boney, 37, White Deer; Donald Albert Russell Jr., 52, White Deer
• Michael Allen Blake, 30, Lewisburg; Kendra Landis Lyons, 24, Lewisburg
• Kathryn Ann Lesslie, 66, Lewisburg; Christopher Jan Snyder, 70, Lewisburg
• Candace Eldora Yoder, 25, Lewisburg; Larry Devon Soltzfus, 24, Middleburg
• Devin Robert Snook, 18, Lewisburg; Megan Elizabeth Buck, 18, Mifflinburg
• Albert George Payne, ,41, Lewisburg; Maureen Patricia Benfer, 37, Lewisburg
• Jeffrey Earl Hoyt Sr. 65, Lewisburg; Julia Ann Heim, 62, Lewisburg
Divorces granted
• Thomas E. Harvey, Leisha Marie Johnson-Harvey, 22 years
• Michael Hosums Jr., Jodie Hosums, 20 years
• Jason J. Parker, Melissa S. Parker, 23 years
• Nicholas Jon Hesman, Vicky Kay Hesman, 6 years
• Tonia Stutzman, George A. Stuzman, 20 years
• Craig Balisteri, Barbara Balisteri, 10 years
Deed transfers
• Chezwall LLC, Charles G. Wall III member by agent, Jerry D. Edmiston Jr. by agent, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Shonny L. Walter to Lindsay A. Zevan, Ethan P. Zevan, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Kenneth C. Flewelling to Ross Jarrett property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Colbey A. Russell, Kayla M. Dunkle, Kayla M. Russell to Colbey A. Russell, Kayla M. Russell, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Gary A. Yost, Janet L. Yost to Gary A. Yost, Janet L. Yost, Matthew D. Yost trustee, Jayme L. Hackenberg trustee,Yost irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Pamela P. Paulsen to Pamela P. Paulsen, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• John S. Klingler income only grantor trust, Michael A. Klingler trustee, Andrea J. Klingler trustee to Andrea J. Klingler, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Andrea J. Klingler, Terri L. Bitting to Andrea J. Klingler, Terri J. Bitting, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
