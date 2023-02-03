Each year, I lament about how I love making predictions for NASCAR’s top series. I also advise that my predictions are usually right on the mark, or way off. There is no middle ground. I’ll also advise that I haven’t correctly picked the NASCAR Cup champion since Jimmie Johnson stopped winning titles on a regular basis.

So here it goes, my 2023 team-by-team predictions for NASCAR’s top division:

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.