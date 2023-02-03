Each year, I lament about how I love making predictions for NASCAR’s top series. I also advise that my predictions are usually right on the mark, or way off. There is no middle ground. I’ll also advise that I haven’t correctly picked the NASCAR Cup champion since Jimmie Johnson stopped winning titles on a regular basis.
So here it goes, my 2023 team-by-team predictions for NASCAR’s top division:
• Trackhouse Racing: Aside from his move at Martinsville to make the final four — which will be talked about for decades to come — Ross Chastain wasn’t as hot late in the 2022 season as he was early. I suspect he won’t compete as deep in the playoffs as he did last year, but he will still win a couple of races. Daniel Suarez will emerge as the team leader, winning several races and contending through the round of eight.
• Team Penske: I’ve picked Ryan Blaney to win the championship in each of the last two years. I’m not even going there this year, though I do think he will return to victory lane. Joey Logano will again be a contender, winning multiple races, but this won’t be the year that he wins his third championship. Aside from his career-defining win as a rookie in the Daytona 500, Austin Cindric had a quiet 2022. I expect he’ll go through a sophomore slump this year, but will manage to win a road course race.
• Richard Childress Racing: Many are considering Kyle Busch’s move to this team a step backwards. But keep this in mind, the No. 8 with Tyler Reddick behind the wheel won as many races last season as Busch did over the last three years with Joe Gibbs Racing. Although he may initially struggle to get up to speed with his new team, Busch will find he made a much-needed career move. He will win multiple races, and make the final four. Austin Dillon will claim his typical fluke win somewhere.
• Stewart-Haas Racing: With Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola headed toward retirement, Chase Briscoe will continue to develop into the team’s lead driver, winning several races and contending deep into the playoffs. Harvick will win at least once in his swan song season, while Almirola will question why he didn’t retire at the end of 2022 as he had planned. All eyes will be on team newcomer Ryan Preece, who must prove he can cut it with a top team. While he won’t be a regular contender, Preece will score his first win.
• Hendrick Motorsports: After an “off” year in which he only won three times, Kyle Larson will return to his 2021 championship form, scoring multiple wins and his second championship. He’ll be joined in the final four by teammate William Byron. Chase Elliott will continue to be an enigma; a driver who typically struggles early in the season and comes on strong late. He did just the opposite last year, dominating the first half, but falling apart in the playoffs. Which Elliott will emerge this year? He’ll win three races, but fail to contend far into the playoffs. Alex Bowman’s season will also be a question mark. He’s returning from a head injury, and drivers who have suffered such an injury have tended to not run as strong upon their return. I suspect that will be the case with Bowman.
• RFK Racing: Chris Buescher will continue to be the team leader, while Brad Keselowski will start to consider whether he should focus on just the ownership side of the operation.
• Joe Gibbs Racing: Christopher Bell emerged as this team’s lead driver in 2022, a trend that will continue in 2023. He will challenge fellow USAC veteran Kyle Larson for the championship. Denny Hamlin will win his fourth Daytona 500, but have an otherwise lackluster season. Martin Truex will return to victory lane, while continuing to contemplate retirement. After the turmoil which surrounded his Xfinity season, Ty Gibbs must simply have a quiet rookie Cup season and stay out of trouble. He will do just that.
• Kaulig Racing: AJ Allmendinger will win on a road course in his return to full-time Cup racing. Justin Haley will have some strong runs as well.
• Wood Brothers Racing: Harrison Burton must start to show some promise, or he will be replaced by the end of the season.
• 23XI Racing: Tyler Reddick will question his move from the Childress team to this third-year operation. He will win one race as he builds toward the future. Bubba Wallace will also win a race. If Travis Pastrana actually makes the field for the Daytona 500, he’ll undoubtedly cause “the big one” as crashing is all he did several years ago as an Xfinity series driver.
• Front Row Motorsports: Michael McDowell will continue to be “steady Eddie” for this underfunded team. Todd Gilliland will show improvement as well
• Legacy Motor Club: Although he’s only running five races, Jimmie Johnson is making the mistake many other great champions of the sport have made. He just can’t walk away from the sport, when his on-track performance suggests he’s way past his prime. His co-ownership of and presence with this team will be a huge benefit to Noah Gragson and Erik Jones. Jones will pick up a win, while Gragson will begin to find his footing as a Cup regular.
• JTG Daughtery Racing: I’ll again make my annual prediction that Ricky Stenhouse won’t last the entire season with this team.
