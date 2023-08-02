KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Shamokin man has been charged in the alleged indecent assault of a 15-year-old girl.
Justin Covert, of South Shamokin Street, has been charged with indecent assault, unlawful contact with minor, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between 8 p.m. July 23 and 11 p.m. July 25 in Kelly Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after the girl told police Copvert came to her house at least three times, with the two engaging in sexual relations.
Covert allegedly jumped out of the girl’s bedroom window after her father came into the room, and found the two together.
Covert was locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17 before District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg.
