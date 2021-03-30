State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Milton woman was arrested for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia after she was allegedly found slumped over in a vehicle at a gas pump at Sheetz.
Patricia Poff, 43, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody, police reported. Drug paraphernalia was seized.
The alleged incident took place at 5:10 a.m. March 28 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2008 Nissan Versa was allegedly involved.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a hit-and-run crash at 5:14 a.m. March 27 in the parking lot of Sheetz, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a Chevrolet Malibu driven by a male pulled from a parking stall and struck the rear bumper of a camper towed by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by David A. Beach, 54, of Leicester, N.Y., then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Burglary
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A series of burglaries between January and mid-March were reported to state police.
The alleged burglaries took place at 79 Mountainside Drive, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Items stolen included a Craftsman deep-well sockets and air sockets valued at $175, Craftsman drill with accessories valued at $40, Porter Cable hammering nail gun with gray case valued at $300, 5-foot metal pry bar valued at $30, saw blades valued at $50, auger drill bits valued at $40, star-bit nails valued at $100, metal screws valued at $100, heavy-duty needle-nose pliers with a black zip case valued at $45, dark walnut cabinets with doors valued at $150, cell phone plug with cord and charger valued at $10, shovel valued at $60, picks valued at $30, hoe valued at $25, electrical compartment kit with accessories valued at $20, chainsaw files valued at $25, chisel valued at $35, roll of electrical tape valued at $2, duct tape valued at $40 and $700 in cash.
An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A Philadelphia man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop for alleged violations, police noted.
The unnamed 26-year-old was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle was stopped at 12:16 a.m. Jan. 17 along Lycoming and South streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County, police reported.
1-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Montgomery man escaped injury when a vehicle he was driving swerved to miss another vehicle, left the roadway and struck a house and utility pole.
The crash occurred at 11:10 p.m. March 27 along West Houston Avenue, east of Pinchtown Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. Kaide B. Drick, 18, of Montgomery, was traveling south in a 2003 Nissan X-Terra when the vehicle swerved, went out of control and off the roadway, struck a house and a utility pole. Drick was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged harassment Jan. 10 along Vista Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The allegation involves a 23-year-old Williamsport woman as the victim, police noted.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after troopers responded to a reported disturbance.
The alleged incident took place between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. March 28 at 1450 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Levar Monroe was arrested and cited, police noted.
Criminal mischief
WATSON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly drove through a Jersey Shore man’s property, causing damage to the landscape and a small spruce tree.
Police said the incident occurred between 1:30 and 8:45 a.m. March 28 along Ridge Road, Watson Township, Lycoming County. There was no description of the vehicle.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 2017 Mazda 3 was scratched with a key or metal object, police reported.
The alleged act was committed between 8 a.m. March 19 and 9 a.m. March 22 at 22 Michael Ave., Wolf Township, Lycoming County. Damage was reported to the passenger-side doors and fenders.
Theft by deception
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating alleged fraudulent activity to an unemployment account.
Troopers said $3,500 was stolen from the account of a 55-year-old Montoursville man. The alleged theft occurred between Jan. 19 and Feb. 10 along Mall Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating alleged fraudulent insurance claims.
The victim is a 29-year-old Trout Run man and the alleged acts occurred Sept. 27 along McNamee Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI/drug possession
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Unityville man was stopped for erratic driving and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, troopers noted.
Troopers said a 2003 Buick Park Avenue was stopped at 10:09 p.m. March 22 in the 1300 block of Route 118 when the teen was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected THC wax, paraphernalia and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to a local hospital for chemical tests.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Assist police agency, 3:32 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Route 304, Winfield; reportable DUI accident, 8:15 a.m., Route 45 and Brook Drive; 911 hang-up, 1:19 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; 911 hang-up, 2:11 p.m., North Third Street; traffic complaint, 4:12 p.m., Market and Fourth streets; assist other agency, 10:23 p.m., Northumberland.
• Saturday: Intoxicated person, 3:34 a.m., Market Street; phone call request, 9:18 a.m., Keila Avenue, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 12:31 p.m., Loomis Street and Walker Street, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 12:42 p.m., East Tressler Boulevard; complaint, 1:10 p.m., Route 15 and Smoketown Road; complaint, 1:42 p.m., Keiser and South Third streets, Kelly Township; complaint, 2:42 p.m., South Fifth Street; motorist assist, 3:34 p.m., South Derr Drive and Market Street; complaint, 4:32 p.m., St. Catherine Street; alcohol violation, 4:32 p.m., Wagner Alley; traffic arrest, 5:22 p.m., Market and South Seventh streets; fraudulent identification, 11:23 p.m. Market Street.
• Friday: Assist police agency, 12:32 a.m., Route 15 south, Shamokin Dam; assist police agency, 1:27 a.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; police information, 8:59 a.m., Glacier Lane, New Bloomfield; motor-vehicle accident, 9:48 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; unwanted person, 12:23 p.m., North Derr Drive; 911 hang-up, 12:39 p.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; fraud, 2:07 p.m., North Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; service call, 2:19 p.m., North 15th Street; complaint, 3:59 p.m., Route 45.
