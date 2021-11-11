TURBOTVILLE — “Remember that America is great, and you all have the opportunity to make it better.”
Those words rang out across the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium as students sat in silence, while paying close attention during a moving Veterans Day ceremony, held Wednesday.
Brian Cieslukowski, pastor of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Dewart and a U.S. Army veteran, was the keynote speaker.
Cieslukowski was introduced by his daughter, middle school student Olesia, who noted her father served as an Army chaplain and deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“America is a great country,” Cieslukowski said, during his remarks to the students. “It is the greatest country on the face of the earth. It is filled with extraordinary people who protect it... and love it.”
He encouraged the students to work hard at what they love to do.
Cieslukowski also noted the bond among veterans, regardless of the branch of service they were in.
“As Americans, we know what it means to serve and sacrifice to try to make America a better place,” he said. “Veterans serve because we love our country.”
He added that veterans have an equal love for their family and friends.
“It’s important while we’re here at home that we are caring for each other,” Cieslukowski said.
“Being a veteran and being in the military, you get to do some really cool things,” he continued.
However, Cieslukowski said some who serve end up making the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“It’s really important to thank our veterans,” he said.
He noted that veterans serve because they care about the future.
“As great as America is today, we want it to be great tomorrow,” Cieslukowski said.
The assembly also featured the presenting of awards to the winners of the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen Competition.
Open to students in grades six through eight, the competition tasked entrants with writing an essay around the theme “How Can I Be A Good American?”
The winners were: 1. Helen Wertz, eighth grade; 2. Cooper Deitterick, seventh grade; 3. Sophie Dufrene, seventh grade.
The awards were presented by Don Ale, of the Turbotville VFW, and Brian Nichols, of the VFW auxiliary.
Ale said Wertz’ essay will move on to a district competition. He said the district is comprised of approximately 18 VFWs.
The winning essay from the district competition will move on to the state competition, with the state winner advancing to nationals.
Ale said the Turbotville VFW has been holding the competition in association with the Warrior Run Middle School for about 20 years.
Teachers Dawn McManus and Sara Cronin served as masters of ceremony for the assembly, which included videos focused on the service and sacrifice of veterans.
In order to allow for social distancing, the school held two separate assemblies Wednesday morning. The first was for students in seventh and eighth grade, with the second being for students in grades four through six.
The two assemblies were nearly identical in format.
Students Maddie Lewis and Makenzee Tallent assisted with reading about the history of the Pledge of Allegiance during the first assembly, with Elyce Johnson, Elisabeth Sivers and Abigail Yevics doing the same during the second assembly.
