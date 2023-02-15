Mifflinburg defines administrative assistants

Tammy Boop

MIFFLINBURG — Administrative assistants in the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) now have new titles.

During a Tuesday meeting, board members voted to amend the job title of administrative assistant to the superintendent to executive assistant, and the title of administrative assistant to the business administrator to staff accountant.

