Mifflinburg defines administrative assistants

MIFFLINBURG — Administrative assistants in the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) now have new titles.
During a Tuesday meeting, board members voted to amend the job title of administrative assistant to the superintendent to executive assistant, and the title of administrative assistant to the business administrator to staff accountant.
The board then approved a salary and title adjustment for Tammy Boop from an administrative assistant to the superintendent to executive assistant. Her salary for this position will be set at $54,000, effective Feb. 15. She will no longer receive a stipend to be the board secretary, since it is embedded in the salary adjustment.
The board also approve Danielle Kratzer, of Selinsgrove, as the staff accountant, at a salary of $50,000, beginning March 21.
The donation of the book “The Little Ant that Said I Can’t” to the elementary school library was approved from the author, Daniel Crossgrove.
Approval was given for the high school courses American History Through Film, and Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
A March 1 trip to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum was approved for the students of the Holocaust and Genocide Studies Classes at the high school. Students and chaperones will cover the cost of transportation. Admission to the museum is free.
The tennis courts at the high school will see some improvements as the board granted permission for Kaleb Sauers to make the improvements for his Eagle Scout Project.
The board approved the $7.5 million 2023-2024 SUN Tech general operating budget. Along with the the operating budget is Mifflinburg’s pay-in to SUN Tech, which is $1.43 million.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following retirements: Karen Wagner, second grade teacher; Sherri Conard, ELA teacher; Brenda Trutt, food service employee; Steve Shriver, middle school guidance counselor; Linda Kline, special education supervisor; Celia Hobbins, high school business teacher.
• The following coaches: Brendan Stepp, junior high boyss soccer, $1,929; Jeff Kay, junior high girls soccer, $1,929.
• Hiring Shannon Heil, aide, $13.30 per hour.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
