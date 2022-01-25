Northumberland County Sentences
• Nicole Share, 44, of Mount Carmel, $300 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Jesus Mercedes, 34, of Pocono Summit, 6 months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 1 month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Aaron Mather-Shingara, 29, of Coal Township, 6 months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Tiffany Washburn, 29, of Shamokin, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for an additional count of possessing a controlled substance.
• Ashley Hernandez, 23, of Pottsville, costs for retail theft.
• Rachael Dixon, 33, of Williamsport, $25 for a lighting violation.
• Joseph Delaney, 26, of Sunbury, time served to 23 months in county jail, costs for failing to register with state police.
• Jesus Ortega-Declet, 37, of Langhorne, $100 fine plus costs for operating an ATV on private property; $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 23 along Col. John Kelly Road, east of Wenner Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 2017 Toyota Yaris driven by Asfor M. Mansour, 40, of State College, was traveling east when it went out of control on a snowy roadway, struck a guide rail and then went across the eastbound lane, police reported. Mansour was belted.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Pursuit, 12:17 a.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 2:12 a.m., Bickle Road, Center Township; wanted person, 12:28 p.m., police headquarters.
• Jan. 20: Parking complaint, 7:17 a.m., St. Louis Street; parking complaint, 10:10 a.m., Ikeler Street; wanted person, 10:16 a.m., police headquarters; warrant service, 10:17 a.m., Market Street; police information, 11:05 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic complaint, 3:30 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; traffic arrest, 4:49 p.m., St. Anthony and North Third streets.
• Jan. 19: Assist public, 12:01 a.m., Market Street; assist other agency, 2:53 a.m., North Third at Market streets; 911 hang up, 8:35 a.m., Buffalo Road; be on the lookout, 9:21 a.m., State Police at Milton; traffic warning, 10:57 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; parking complaint, 11:17 a.m., North Third Street; reportable accident, 1:28 p.m., Old Turnpike at Fairground roads; phone call request, 3:01 p.m., police headquarters; non-injury accident, 3:36 p.m., South Fourth at Market streets; non-reportable accident, 3:40 p.m., West Market at 18th streets; injury accident, 4:37 p.m., North Derr Drive at Pennsylvania Street; assist police agency, 8:33 p.m., Route 405, Milton; assist other agency, 10:28 p.m., Walter Drive, Kelly Township; assist fire agency, South Seventh Street.
• Jan. 18: Assist public, 2:29 a.m., North Third and St. Mary streets; parking complaint, 8:48 a.m., South Fifth Street; fraudulent identification, 11:23 a.m., police headquarters; hit and run, 11:35 a.m., police headquarters; information, 11:55 a.m., River Road and Bucknell Facilities garage; reckless operation, 12:13 p.m., Old Turnpike Road and Bull Run Crossing; information, 12:23 p.m., police headquarters; motorist assist, 12:25 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road; lost property, 3:52 p.m., Fairground Road; assist police agency, 3:59 p.m., Race Street, Miilton; traffic warning, 4:37 p.m., North Fourth at St. John streets; MHMR, 7:22 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Road; burglary, 8:53 p.m., South Sixth Street.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A minor collision was reported at 7:22 p.m. Jan. 24 in a parking lot at Candlewood Inn and Suites, East Third Street, Loyaslock Township, Lycoming County. No injuries were reported.
A 2022 International driven by an unnamed person was traveling west in the parking lot when it took a right bend, at which time its rear struck a parked 2010 Ford F-150 XLT, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Martin F. Yukenavage, 45, of Montoursville, was traveling left onto a trafficway when it struck a snowbank.
Yukenavage was belted and was not injured.
Missing person
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Troopers resonded to a report of a missing juvenile from Ashler Manor.
A 16-year-old girl was reported missing at 11:53 p.m. Nov. 18 along John Brady Drive, Muncy Township. The girl returned to the location, police noted.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly transferred $900 from the savings account of a 36-year-old Williamsport man to a different account.
The alleged incident was reported at 8 a.m. Dec. 31 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
