DANVILLE — PennDOT maintenance crews in Columbia and Montour counties will pick up litter Thursday, Aug. 19, along Interstate 80 between the Northumberland and Luzerne County lines.
Litter will be picked up: Near the Routes 42, 11 and 487 interchanges in Columbia County, and near the Route 54 interchange in Montour County.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.
