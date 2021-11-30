CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old Montgomery boy was extricated from a vehicle by emergency personnel after the vehicle struck a horse in the roadway.
State Police at Montoursville reported a large, dark-colored horse was struck at 8:08 p.m. Nov. 24 along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. Danielle N. Hugar, 39, of Montgomery, was traveling west in a 2005 Volkswagen Passat when the vehicle crested a hill in the area of Childs Lane, and struck the horse, which was not readily visible to the driver, police noted.
The collision caused the horse to collapse onto the hood, windshield and roof of the Volkswagen. Hugar and her 13-year-old passenger were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. The boy was extricated and sustained a suspected serious injury, police said.
The horse was owned by Jonathan Fisher, Montgomery, police noted.
