LEWISBURG — The return of "Shakespeare in the Park" to its rightful place in a park will begin with auditions.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" auditions will start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 5, in Hufnagle Park.
Derek Scott, Gaspipe Theatre Company co-founder, encouraged talent of all ages to come out and audition. As many as 21 characters may be in a full cast.
Scott said the fantasy element in the work from the 1590s still appeals to youngsters and adult talent.
If true to the original, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" has four subplots which revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta.
Among them, two Athenian lovers a troupe of six amateur actors rehearsing a play for a wedding. All are manipulated by woodland fairies who in turn create their own drama.
Scott said the exact production dates will be determined, but the show will most likely be staged in late August.
The show will be the first outdoor production for the Gaspipe Theatre Company since 2019.
Scott added that play goers and performing artists alike have been returning with gusto to do what they haven't done for a couple of years.
