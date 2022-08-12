Arraignment scheduled for homicide suspects

Kayden Koser

SUNBURY — The three suspects in a Delaware Township, Northumberland County, homicide are scheduled to appear at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, for a formal arraignment at the Northumberland County Courthouse, Sunbury.

Thomas Huffman, 45, Dorothy Huffman, 44, and their nephew Kayden Koser, 17, all of 415 Groover Road, have each been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tamper with/fabricate evidence and abuse of corpse.

