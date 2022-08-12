Arraignment scheduled for homicide suspects

SUNBURY — The three suspects in a Delaware Township, Northumberland County, homicide are scheduled to appear at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, for a formal arraignment at the Northumberland County Courthouse, Sunbury.
Thomas Huffman, 45, Dorothy Huffman, 44, and their nephew Kayden Koser, 17, all of 415 Groover Road, have each been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tamper with/fabricate evidence and abuse of corpse.
The three are accused of murdering 54-year-old Richard Leroy Jameson II sometime between January and August 2020, and burying his body in a wooded area behind their home.
District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, determined during a preliminary hearing held July 27 that there was enough evidence to move the charges on to court.
Debra Walker — who was living with the Huffmans at the time of the alleged murder — testified during the preliminary hearing that she saw the three defendants strike and beat Jameson in the front room of their trailer home.
According to court documents, Dorothy allegedly admitted her involvement in the case to troopers. Thomas allegedly directed investigators to the location of the body.
Koser was represented during the preliminary hearing by Attorney Laurie Pickle, Thomas by Attorney Cory Leshner and Dorothy by Attorney James Best.
None of the suspects testified during the preliminary hearing. Diehl denied a request by Pickle for the homicide count against Koser to be dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.