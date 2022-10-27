LEWISBURG — Two women are vying for the seat representing Pennsylvania’s 76th Legislative District.
Democrat Denise Maris is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Steaphnie Borowicz.
The redrawn 76th Legislative District will include all of Clinton County. In Union County, it covers Buffalo Township, Hartleton, Hartley Township, Kelly Township, Lewis Township, Lewisburg, Limestone Township, Mifflinburg, New Berlin and West Buffalo Township.
Borowicz, who been a state legislator since 2019, did not responded to numerous emails and calls placed to her campaign office requesting an interview.
Maris, 50, of Renovo, is a mother of four and has two grandchildren. She was a single mother for many years and, at times, worked two jobs in order to provide for her family while also putting herself through college.
Maris worked as a paralegal for 15 years, working in general law. Seeing an opportunity to build on her associates degree, she began her studies at Lock Haven University in the fall of 2014.
During her time studying, Maris worked part-time driving school bus for Susquehanna Transit.
Upon completion of her bachelor’s degree in business management, Maris was able to obtain a position as a director of human resources at SusqueView Home Inc. During her employment, she continued with her educational journey and obtained her master’s degree in health sciences, with a concentration in health care management.
Working in a health care facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maris said she realized “...our leaders failed us.
“There was a lot of misinformation, we were paying huge amounts out of our own pockets for costly personal protective equipment,” Maris said. “Our government failed us.”
She said she’s running for office for those “who live paycheck to paycheck.
“I’m running on behalf of those who after paying bills are left with decisions on how those few dollars should be spent,” Maris said “What we have right now isn’t working for the middle class of Pennsylvania.”
Should she be elected to the seat, Maris’ top priorities to address would be education, health care and the environment.
“Education is near and sear to my heart,” said Maris.
She advocates for making sure children are properly educated, and believes promoting more technical training is needed to prepare students for the workforce.
“I understand the relationships that can be developed between our local students and local industry when technical education is made available to students,” Maris said. “Both the students and industry benefit when we support school funding.”
She said there needs to be a fair formula for school funding.
“Schools are struggling,” Maris said. “They are struggling with getting good, qualified teachers, getting supplies.”
She feels that each individual school district needs to be looked at to see what it needs.
Although school choice is available for parents in most cases, Maris said their choice of school often means a longer commute for children.
“They have no problem giving money to businesses, but when it comes to school funding it gets less and less,” said Maris.
She believes the price of prescriptions and medical care is too high. She knows of families dropping medical coverage because of it’s expense.
“Our families are struggling, our middle class is struggling in this area,” said Maris.
She views access to quality health care as a right, and not a privilege to be available only to those who can afford the high premiums.
While Maris believes in “good-paying jobs,” she also says industry needs to be held more accountable to protecting the environment. She also believes Pennsylvania can be a leader in environmental issues.
Maris believes limiting or eliminating the gas tax would not be a good thing for her constituents who travel on PA’s roads every day. Maris feels getting rid of the gas tax would leave nothing for roadway repairs or improvements. She does feels however; that more of the tax should be paid by industry or corporations rather than citizens.
“I know people don’t liked to be taxed,” said Maris. “But are corporations paying their fair share? Why are we one of the states with one of the highest gas taxes when we have gas fracking in our backyards? These are questions that need to be answered.”
Maris said voters need to do their research on the candidates seeking office in November.
“Is the candidate’s platform benefitting the voter or are they benefitting a political party or ideology?” she asked. “Even if we don’t agree, I will listen and look for a common ground to work together to find a solution to a problem.”
Those elected to the House of State Representative receive a base annual salary of $88,610, in addition to mileage or travel outlays of 58 cents per mile. Pennsylvania legislators receive per-diem payments consisting of $177 per day during sessions.
