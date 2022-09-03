MILTON — Dancing in the streets is expected to occur Saturday, Sept. 17, as the Milton Harvest Festival parade moves along Front Street, drawing scores of people to the community for one of Milton's signature events.
The Milton Harvest Festival will take place Sept. 9-17, with a variety of events to be held.
Festival co-chair Ned Germini said the organizing committee is well prepared for this year's event, which features several changes from previous years.
One of the most notable changes, Germini explained, will occur during the first weekend. The arts, crafts and food vendors — open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 along Broadway and Bound Avenue — will feature a different layout.
For the first time, bands will be performing in the vendor area. They will be set up along Bound Avenue, in the area of the YMCA and Lisa's Milltown Deli.
The following will perform: Milltown Blues, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Final Cut, 12:45 to 2 p.m.; and Rapid Run, 2:45 to 4 p.m.
"This is to bring more people to the first Saturday," Germini said, of the addition of the bands.
Picnic tables will be set up in the area of the bands, with most food vendors selling goods along Bound Avenue, going towards Center Street.
"We're trying to have all the arts and crafts vendors on Broadway," Germini said.
He noted that the Milton Fire Department's French fry stand will be set up on Broadway the first weekend, along with Gunzy's Hot Sausage.
The arts, crafts and food area is expected to be packed with vendors on both the first and second Saturdays of the festival.
Germini also noted that excitement is especially running high for this year's festival parade, which steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, along Front Street.
"Our five main bands have been contracted since back in February," Germini said. "They are all coming."
Those bands are the Quaker City Mummers, Penn York Highlanders, Nittany Highland Pipe and Drum Band, and the Philadelphia Pan Stars.
"They are going to be the conclusion of the parade," Germini said, of the Pan Stars.
He said the group was also the final act in last year's parade.
"People were dancing in the streets (to their music)," Germini said. "They were so entertaining."
He noted that parade entrants need not pre-register. Participants may turn out on parade day.
Volunteers are needed to collect parade donations during the event. For more information on becoming involved, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
The full festival schedule includes:
• Friday, Sept. 9: 7 p.m., Tomato Bowl, Milton Area High School Alumni Field.
• Saturday, Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 28-mile bike race, Filbert Street; 9 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. judging, pet parade, Elm Street and Broadway; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 7 p.m., Princess Pageant, Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 11: 4 p.m., Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, Milton Area High School auditorium; 7 p.m. Milton Area Community Band concert, Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St.
• Tuesday, Sept. 13: 5 to 6 p.m., pumpkin roll, Milton Community Pool parking lot.
• Thursday Sept. 15: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Paul's, 1125 Mahoning St.
• Saturday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 5K race, Filbert Street; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 1 p.m., festival parade, Front Street.
