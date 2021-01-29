TURBOTVILLE — Wyatt Smith waved his arms in the air with excitement Thursday afternoon, just seconds after rolling a bocce ball along a court set up in the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium.
“We will win,” Smith said with excitement Thursday, immediately prior to the high school’s first bocce ball scrimmage.
Carrie Prill, a speech therapist in the school district, is serving as coach of the high school’s new bocce ball team.
The team started practicing in December. Most recently, practice has been held twice per week, for one hour after school each time.
Prill said bocce ball is now a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) varsity sport, and is part of Special Olympics.
During Thursday’s scrimmage, the team took on faculty in preparation for its first game, to be held at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the auditorium. The team will take on Shikellamy High School.
Prill noted that Shikellamy is the only other school in the same athletic district as Warrior Run to start a bocce ball team this year.
The two teams will play one another three different times. A district championship is also scheduled, with the winner having the opportunity to advance to state competition.
Prill said Warrior Run’s team is comprised of a mix of regular and special education students.
“It’s a united team,” she said. “The whole program was designed to promote meaningful interaction (among students).”
Prill said the students have quickly come together as a team which works together.
“When you come to practice... the team is united,” she said. “There is no division.”
The students who are members of the team feel that unity.
Senior Jade Swartz said as each practice begins the team must assemble a series of PVC pipes which form the bocce ball court.
“The best part (of bocce ball) is when we build the court,” Swartz said. “There’s a lot of communication involved.”
Nathan Yohn, a junior, is also enjoying being part of the team.
“It’s fun,” he said. “I’ve gotten to know people I normally wouldn’t talk to. It’s a good culture.”
Like Yohn, junior Kayleigh Bausinger is also enjoying the interaction with others on the team.
“It’s always nice to get the team experience and connect with a group in this setting,” she said.
Bausinger noted that she is also a member of the school’s golf, and track and field teams.
While Yohn has played bocce ball in his back yard, this is his first time playing as the member of a competitive bocce ball team.
“I just really love the game of bocce ball,” Yohn said.
In bocce ball, the balls are rolled along a court. A team earns points when it lands multiple balls in closer proximity than their opponents to a smaller ball which is initially rolled.
Team members are Kayleigh Bausinger, Frances Daniels, Chyanne Hoy, Wyatt Smith, Jade Swartz, Nathan Yohn and Rachel Zimmerman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.