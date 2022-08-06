MEDFORD — Anthony Bhangdia, of Lewisburg was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
Bhangdia, a first year student, was one of more than 4,000 students named to dean's list. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
