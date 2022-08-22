McKillion joins Evangelical Community Hospital

LEWISBURG— Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcome Patrick C. McKillion, MD, FCCP, to its Medical Staff.
As a critical care physician, McKillion specializes in serious and critical illnesses and injuries.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 5:10 pm
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 5:10 pm
LEWISBURG— Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcome Patrick C. McKillion, MD, FCCP, to its Medical Staff.
As a critical care physician, McKillion specializes in serious and critical illnesses and injuries.
McKillion received his Doctor of Medicine from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) — New Jersey Medical School in Newark. He received his training in the fields of internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and critical care medicine from Geisinger Medical Center, and is certified in each of those fields by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Prior to Evangelical, McKillion served as an intensivist at hospitals in Missouri, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and most recently at Spectrum Health-Lakeland, St. Joseph, Mich.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.