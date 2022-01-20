MIDDLEBURG — The man accused of two murders after shooting a man and a woman in the parking lot of a Monroe Township restaurant entered guilty pleas and was sentenced Thursday afternoon.
Christopher T. Fernanders, 57, formerly of Paxinos, received two concurrent lifetime prison sentences for the July 2020 murders of Matthew T. Bowersox of Mifflinburg and Heather S. Campbell of Trevorton.
Snyder County Judge Michael H. Sholley presided over the hearings in the Snyder County Courthouse. He noted an agreement that no appeals could be filed after sentencing.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch withdrew death penalty consideration as part of the plea deal. Other charges, including harassment and terroristic threats charges from Northumbeland County, were dismissed.
Family members and friends of Campbell and Bowersox addressed the court before the pleas and sentences were recorded.
They included Campbell’s brother David, who thanked Piecuch and Cameron Wolfberg of Pennsylvania State Police. He also praised responders and the “good Samaritan” bystander who disabled Fernanders with gunshots.
Amy Bowersox, then-estranged wife of Bowersox, was overcome with emotion as she told the judge they were putting their differences behind them at the time of the shootings.
“No matter how much time has passed, it still gnaws,” she noted along with the thought that she wanted to “move on” but didn’t know how.
Daughter Skyelar Bowersox, who was 16 at the time of the homicide, said she was enduring “unbearable pain” and that Fernanders acted selfishly when he took away her “best friend.”
A cousin admitted she was angry though Campbell would not have wanted that.
“We hope you get what you deserve behind bars,” she said. “May you have sleepless nights as you have done for those you affected.”
Teona Bingaman, Campbell’s sister, told Fernanders he had “walked with Satan” as she offered forgiveness. She said Fernanders, because he was not killed by the armed bystander, was offered a “second chance.”
Matthew Lyons, a friend of Bowersox, admitted to not being as forgiving as Bingaman. He had planned to partner with Bowersox in a business venture.
Odell Jackson, Fernanders’ father, also tearfully addressed the court with a message to Campbell’s family.
“We understand the pain you must be going through,” Jackson said. “We want you to know we feel the pain.”
Jackson also expressed love for the grandchildren of Fernanders and hoped things could be resolved so they could be visited.
Sholley concluded that nothing in the criminal justice system would be able to give back what was taken away.
While being led on foot by sheriff’s deputies from the courthouse to the Snyder County Jail, Fernanders reportedly said he was “sorry for the whole thing.”
Fernanders, represented by attorney Edward J. Rymsza and Brian Ulmer, public defender, denied needing medication as the proceedings began. He later told Sholley and the court he was being medically treated for post-traumatic stress disorder and a bipolar condition.
Fernanders was hospitalized with injuries after the night of the shootings while his competency to be charged was evaluated.
