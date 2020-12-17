LEWISBURG — A representative of a Green New Deal affiliate visited the Tuesday morning online work session of Union County commissioners.
Andrew Stuhl, of Sunrise Lewisburg/Green New Deal Lewisburg, asked commissioners to make homegrown local agriculture and energy production a priority. He estimated the group has 1,400 local supporters and even more active members.
Stuhl said “corporations” garnered excessive profits at the expense of local farms. Community-supported, cooperative agriculture could thus better connect farm to table. He also claimed local, cooperative or municipally-owned solar power systems could provide cleaner electricity at a lower rate.
Stuhl added that the efforts of the combined groups would not only be long-term and but also have the support of citizens surveyed.
“This isn't something we just do one weekend,” he said. “We're here and this is the future we want.”
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, replied that he has been active in sustainable agriculture movement since 1991. He noted a grass-based animal farm run with his son and other inroads made in the decades since.
Commissioner Stacy Richards welcomed a discussion of the effect of solar power arrays on the agriculture and tourist economic base of the county. Commissioner Jeff Reber suggested reaching out directly restaurants or groups such as Young Farmers groups in Mifflinburg and elsewhere.
Boop added that he preferred in-person meetings and hoped for one in the future. He noted frustration with the retail end of agriculture, including grocery stores and restaurants.
“It disappoints me when I see the Sysco truck pull of in front of the restaurant and throw off the same packaged food at each and every restaurant,” Boop said. “The ham and eggs (are) all the same coming out of the back of that truck. I have absolutely no idea where it comes from.”
Boop noted the enormous investment required to start or maintain a viable farming operation. Poultry operations have been started he said, in some cases, as a revenue source to pay high taxes.
Commissioners approved the remainder of COVID-19 Relief Block Grant (CRBG) funding at their regular afternoon meeting.
The awards were from the unspent portions of more than $2.5 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) funding received earlier in the pandemic. Initial grants went to small businesses and nonprofits which had sustained capital and other losses due to COVID-19.
They included Rabbit Transit ($6,536), the Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority ($15,622), Mifflinburg Borough ($5,000), Lewisburg Borough ($16,997), White Deer Rehabilitation Center ($175), Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way ($10,000) and the William Cameron Engine Company ($12,239).
Actions also taken at the afternoon meeting included the commissioners approval of a $5,968 transfer from a Buffalo Crossroads pump station project to a curb cuts program in Mifflinburg Borough.
Burial expenses for deceased veterans John Symanski, Harry Garvin and Robert Brittain were also approved.
