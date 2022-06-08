ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College has announced its spring semester dean's list. Students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0 to be named to the list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, and is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, who is pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy, and is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, and is a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, and is a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Shelby Searls, of Coal Township, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in psychology, and is a graduate of Shamokin Area Middle/High School.
