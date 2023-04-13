WILLIAMSPORT — “A Week With Waffles,” an interactive chronicle of a guinea pig’s delightful day-to-day adventures, received two honors in the Reader Views 2022-23 Literary Awards competition.

The book, authored by Pennsylvania College of Technology writer/video producer Tom Speicher and illustrated by Argentinian artist Marina Saumell, is a Gold Medal winner in the preschool/toddler category and was selected for the Best Children’s Picture Book Award.

