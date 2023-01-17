Chamber announces new officers

From left, Will Greiner, Ashley Parrish, Genie Bausinger and Skyler Herb.

MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors elected its officers for 2023 during its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Elected as chair was Skyler Herb, of Skyworks Equipment Rental, who served as the 1st vice chair last year. New to the executive committee this year, are: Will Greiner, of Fabtex, Inc., 1st vice chair; Genie Bausinger, of the Milton Regional Sewer Authority, 2nd vice chair; and Ashely Parrish, of First Commonwealth Bank – Lewisburg, treasurer.

