Chamber announces new officers

MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors elected its officers for 2023 during its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Elected as chair was Skyler Herb, of Skyworks Equipment Rental, who served as the 1st vice chair last year. New to the executive committee this year, are: Will Greiner, of Fabtex, Inc., 1st vice chair; Genie Bausinger, of the Milton Regional Sewer Authority, 2nd vice chair; and Ashely Parrish, of First Commonwealth Bank – Lewisburg, treasurer.
“I’m grateful to our board of directors to have chosen me as the chairman and look forward to having the opportunity to help lead the Central PA Chamber of Commerce into another great year,” Herb said. “We are seeing a lot of growth in our local economy, and there are lots of opportunities for both businesses and individuals to succeed in 2023.’
Greiner said he looks forward to further supporting “this great team in all of their initiatives to strengthen the region.”
Bausinger, too, is eager to “help continue the growth, strength, and success of the Central PA Chamber in this newly elected position. I think the Central PA Chamber provides so many helpful services to its members, and I look forward to assisting the staff in continuing this mission.”
And, Parrish, who will be working closely with the Chamber’s Budget and Finance Committee, said, “With the ever-changing economy, I feel our board is doing a great job of keeping up with current changes and keeping our members informed. I look forward to how I can be of help to better impact our members and the community in 2023.”
Outgoing 2022 officers include: Rob Jones of the Milton Historical Society, who served as chair; Chenelle Thomas, of ClearView Asset Protection, 2nd vice chair; and Lennea Brown, of Heritage Springs Memory Care, treasurer. All three remain on the board as directors.
