United States Attorney John C. Gurganus Middle District of Pennsylvania Possessing a cellphone in prison
ALLENWOOD — John Alexander Townsend, 41, a former Allenwood United States Penitentiary inmate, has been sentenced to one month in jail for possessing a cellphone while in prison.
The sentenced will run consecutive to Townsend’s 186-month prison term for a series of armed robberies in the Philadelphia area.
Bank fraud
BLOOMSBURG — Darryl Corradini, 63, of Bloomsburg, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for a bank fraud and money laundering scheme authorities said involved nearly $300,000 in COVID-19 relief payments received through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Gurganus said Corradini pleaded guilty to a scheme which involved creating a shell corporation, CGM Realty LLC, and opening a Bitcoin trading account in the corporation’s name, using forged documents. Fraudulently obtained PPP payments were then deposited into the accounts, and subsequently used to purchase Bitcoins.
In addition to the prison sentenced, Corradini must also completed 20 hours of community service, and pay $431,289 in restitution.
Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley Relatives sought
SUNBURY — Coroner James Kelley is seeking the living blood relatives of Mildred W. Roop, who passed away recently at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Roop was 68. Anyone with information on her family should contact the Northumberland County Communication Center at 570-988-4539.
State Police at Selinsgrove Three-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:29 am. May 7 at North Susquehanna Trail and Ninth Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2007 Hyundai Entourage was being driven by Lucille Bidelspach, 80, of Elysburg, drove through a red light and struck a 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Carol Yurkiewicz, 66, of Shamokin.
The Nissan then spun and struck a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Brian Zeigler, 47, of Sunbury. Bidelspach was cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Two-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — The driver of a 1989 Kenworth truck was rushed to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of injuries after crashing his vehicle in front of an on-duty trooper.
Troopers said Colby Dietz, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving a Kenworth east on West Sassafrass Street at 2:22 p.m. April 29 in Penn Township, Snyder County. The truck struck a ditch and mailbox. Debris from the crash struck a parked 2004 Volkswagen Jetta.
Dietz, troopers said, was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by members of Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of multiple injuries.
Two-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:14 p.m. May 5 along Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Ford Taurus driven by Clyde Onavage, 61, of Richfield, was attempting to pass a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian Yetter, 42, of Mount Pleasant Mills, when the Silverado attempted to turn without signaling, and the two vehicles collided. Yetter was cited with turning movements and required signals.
One-vehicle crash
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old McClure man was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity as the result of a crash which occurred at 12:31 a.m. May 7 along Hetrick Ridge Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2019 Nissan Titan driven by Logan Sprenkel drove off the roadway and struck a tree. Sprenkel was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old McClure man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:34 p.m. May 6 along Stull Road, east of Steeley Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Edward Mulaney went off the roadway, struck a ditch and tree. Mulaney was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Audrey Cristan, 19, of Coal Township, was charged after allegedly leaving Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County, without paying for $77.67 worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred at 5 p.m. May 4.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Mark Hunter, 64, of Montoursville, was not injured in a crash which occurred at 5:24 a.m. May 6 along Route 220, west of Narber Ferry Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Hyundai Accent driven by Hunter struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
One-vehicle crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Clarence Stackhouse, 80, of Unityville, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 3:09 p.m. June 3 along Salem Schoolhouse Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
A 1996 Chevrolet S10 driven by Stackhouse lost control on a curve due to a power steering failure. Troopers said the S10 then left the roadway and struck a ditch. Stackhouse was cited with drivers required to be licensed.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Jeep fled the scene after troopers said it struck a 2000 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kiley Kiser, 20, of Williamsport, at 10:50 a.m. April 28 along North Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Kiser was not injured.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two people were charged after troopers said a verbal argument turned physical, with one person shoving the other. One person was sprayed with pepper spray.
An unidentified 77-year-old Williamsport woman and an unidentified 60-year-old Williamsport woman were charged as a result of the incident, which occurred at 2:23 p.m. May 6 along Loyalsock Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Endangering welfare of children
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, both from Williamsport, were found to be at risk as the 40-year-old Williamsport man who was to be caring for them was found to be intoxicated.
The incident occurred at 10:26 a.m. May 4 along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Public drunkenness
BLOOMSBURG — Jake Welsh, 22, of Flourtown, and Montana Arlington, 21, of Galloway, N.J., were charged after Arlington allegedly pushed herself between Welsh and troopers as they attempted to take Welsh into custody.
The incident occurred at 1:24 a.m. April 22 at East First and Iron streets, Bloomsburg.
Harassment
MONTOUR TOWNSHIP — Mallory Klingerman, 33, of Bloomsburg, was charged after troopers said she attacked a 34-year-old Bloomsburg man while fighting over a phone.
The incident occurred at 3:12 p.m. April 25 along Hollow Road, Montour Township, Columbia County.
State Police at Lamar One-vehicle crash
GREENE TOWNSHIP — The driver of a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia sustained a suspected minor injury after the truck overturned at 4:19 a.m. April 29 along Interstate 80 eastbound, near mile marker 191, Greene Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said Ravinder Singh, 24, of Mastic, N.Y., was driving the truck eastbound when the vehicle traveled off the roadway on a curve, struck a guide rail and overturned.
Singh was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.