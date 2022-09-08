Solar panels are going up across the Chesapeake Bay watershed to help states reach their renewable energy targets. But, while working to achieve climate-related goals, solar fields have the potential to generate water pollution — through increased stormwater runoff.

And, until recently, little work was being done to understand the impact of solar fields on the way stormwater runs off the landscape and into local waterways.

This article was originally published in The Bay Journal and was provided by The Bay Journal News Service.

