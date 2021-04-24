MILTON — The Milton YMCA recently received $1,000 donation from Aubrey Alexander Toyota for its food programs.
“Aubrey Alexander Toyota would like to thank the Milton YMCA staff and Ron Marshall for all they do for the community," said Mike Reed, Sales manager. "Our donation for their food program was a pleasure and is just a small part of all the great things the Milton YMCA does."
“The staff and I would like to thank Aubrey Alexander Toyota and Mike Reed for their generous donation to the Milton YMCA," said Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA executive director. "Their generosity will enable us to enhance our food programs and allow for us to serve more children in the community. It’s an honor to know Mike and realize all the wonderful things their company does for organizations throughout the community."
