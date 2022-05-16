United States Attorney John C. Gurganus Middle District of Pennsylvania Possessing contraband
ALLENWOOD — Thomas Burton, 46, an inmate at FCI Allenwood, has been indicted by a federal grand jury with possessing contraband in prison.
On Feb. 25, Burton was allegedly found in possession of marijuana.
ALLENWOOD — Clayvon Givens, 33, an inmate at FCI Allenwood, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband in prison.
On March 15, Givens was allegedly found to be in possession of a metal razor.
ALLENWOOD — George May, 23, an inmate at FCI Allenwood, has been convicted by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband in prison.
On March 30, May was allegedly found to be in possession of a sharpened piece of metal.
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Tristan Paul, 26, of Northumberland, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop conducted at 1:06 p.m. April 17 at Moore Avenue and Westbanch Highway, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Danville woman was not injured in a crash which occurred at 10:43 a.m. May 8 along Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Whitney Kerstetter, 29, of Danville, fell asleep while driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox east on Montour Boulevard. The car then went off the roadway and struck a ditch.
Kerstetter was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Tilo Industries reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $450, from a 2019 General Motors vehicle.
The theft occurred between 5 p.m. May 6 and 7 a.m. May 9 at 2738 Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Danville man reported being deceived out of $1,000 after being asked to send the funds in order to receive $40,000.
The incident occurred at 1:57 p.m. May 11 along Washingtonville Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — An 80-year-old Turbotville woman reported being deceived out of $600.
The incident occurred at 6:42 p.m. May 11 along Fox Hollow Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey Heimbach, 51, of New Columbia, was charged after troopers said he struck someone in the stomach.
The incident occurred at 2:37 a.m. May 6 at 466 Dyer Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:31 p.m. May 11 along Route 104, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Adalin Knouse, 19, of Mount Pleasant Mills, struck a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Rodney Aikey, 65, of Mifflinburg, after Knouse became distracted by a bee.
Knouse was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
UNION TOWNSHIP — Christopher Tharp, 50, of Selinsgrove, was charged after being stopped at a DUI checkpoint, conducted at 9:20 a.m. April 25 along South Market Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Patricia Eifert, 67, of Danville, has been charged after allegedly leaving the store without paying for $206.49 worth of women’s apparel.
The incident occurred at 11:35 a.m. May 11 at 1070 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Rebekah Manning, 30, of Selinsgrove, was charged after allegedly taking miscellaneous items, valued at $119.97 from Ross Dress For Less.
The alleged theft occurred at 8:15 p.m. May 10 at 490 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Landon Snyder, 32, of Penns Creek, was charged after allegedly taking $113.42 worth of baseball cards from Walmart.
The alleged theft occurred between 5:49 p.m. April 29 and 9:33 p.m. May 6 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
SHAMOKIN — Nicholas Elliott, 28, and Crystal Fuller, 35, both of Mount Carmel, were charged with drug possession during a DUI enforcement detail conducted at 11:18 p.m. March 18 at North Liberty and East Water streets, Shamokin.
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Jacob Strassner, 23, of Montoursville, was charged after being involved in a crash.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 10:19 p.m. Feb. 10 along Heilman Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:38 a.m. Feb. 26 along Route 239, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas Boatman Jr., 34, of Benton, struck a utility pole, and fled the scene. Boatman was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in a skirmish which occurred at 7:55 a.m. May 10 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, between two kindergartners at a bus stop.
Troopers listed the victim as a 6-year-old girl, and said she was struck in the nose during a physical altercation. No charges will be filed due to the age of culpability not being met by the child who struck the girl.
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Williamsport woman was charged after troopers said she trespassed onto the property of a 45-year-old Montoursville man.
The incident occurred at 8:54 a.m. March 13 along Jacks Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Montour County.
