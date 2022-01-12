MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors tabled a motion Tuesday night which would have disbanded Equity Teams.
Board members voted 5-4 to wait until the February board meeting for more discussion of the motion. Directors Francis Gillott, Dennis Keiser, Wendy McClintock, Tom Eberhart and Mindy Benfer voted in favor. Brandon Straub, Melissa Wagner, Janell Weaver and Amy Wehr voted against.
Equity Teams, established by open invitation earlier in the school year, were meant to examine district practices which could deny equal access to all services by all students. Parents, educators and other stakeholders were included on teams assembled for district schools. Anti-bullying and social and emotional learning were considered among the goals held in common.
Almost from the start, critics called the effort divisive and were suspicious that groundwork was being laid for other biases. Among them, unequal attention to separate religious faiths and history explained strictly as a racially-driven series of events.
Prior to the vote, Superintendent Dan Lichtel speculated that the goals of Equity Teams would be maintained even if the board decided to disband them. Anti-bullying and social and emotional learning of personal and life skills were among them. He said the district could “live with” the board’s decision.
Director Janell Weaver, participating remotely, said the district had an obligation to offer services and programs without discrimination. Weaver said a vote to disband an Equity Team would be a vote against the district’s obligation.
Director Amy Wehr acknowledged the critics of Equity Teams, but affirmed the teams had just begun to develop a direction. Fears that they would lead schools toward programs of indoctrination were unfounded.
“It means we teach our students not what think, but how to think,” Wehr said. “Students need to be able to reflect, be critical, ask good questions and make decisions from all the information available.”
The informational value of a town hall-style meeting, planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the high school auditorium, was noted by several directors.
