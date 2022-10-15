I was a Country Cowgirl before I knew where Texas and Tennessee were. I was introduced to Texas by Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassity, Rex Allen, the Lone (Texas) Ranger, Lash Larue, Gabby Hayes and many others. Before TV, I enjoyed The William Tell Overture played for the introduction of every Lone Ranger episode on the radio. I loved Trigger, of course, and wanted a Roy Rogers’ “six-shooter” cap pistol much more than a doll.
I never got my RR cap pistol, though one Christmas I received a Kit Carson one. I bought a Red Ryder Daisy Roy Rogers Bee-Bee gun around the turn of this century. Then when the Roy Rogers Museum in Branson, Missouri was closed around 2015, I bought another one when all their memories were sold at auction. I couldn’t afford to buy Trigger, he brought over $200,000. But my memories continue on with a few RR and Dale Evans collectibles.
It was a few weeks ago when I flew to Dallas, Texas, to visit very good friends, Bill and Susan Crouse. They are very busy with ministry and family. I was so privileged to go to their Bible and church meetings as well as visiting a few of their daughters and families. Even though I was miles away from home, I didn’t feel that way at all. One week was not nearly enough to catch up on family relationships, ministry objectives, trips to Turkey, and “places once traveled.”
We also went to the George W. Bush Presidential Library. There was so much to see, read, and listen to. I am embarrassed to say that I didn’t know President Bush is an artist. Some halls were lined with his artwork. I don’t remember if there were signs saying picture taking was not allowed; nevertheless, I didn’t photograph any of his framed exhibits. I did have my picture taken in the reconstructed Oval Office, at the presidential desk. Everything was reconstructed just as it was when he was president, including carpeting, furniture, pictures and busts of famous individuals. We were allowed to take pictures in there.
I very much enjoyed the Creation Science Museum in Dallas too. I enjoyed the family’s places of worship and Bible Study meetings. I felt like I was enriched as if it had been a week-long Bible conference.
The meals they shared with me were just like my Snyder County farm foods. Bill grew up near Middleburg, and had similar experiences with farming and home grown foods. Can you imagine Texans don’t put butter on their bread for sandwiches?
A week later, I was off for a week with daughter Renee and son-in-law Barry to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. I’ve been there with Paul a number of times for the Southern Gospel National Quartet Convention. I missed having Paul to discuss the changes in band and singing participants. Paul knew the names of the people in each group. So when someone left a group, or a new one came on, he was up on it by reading The Singing News magazine. But Paul is enjoying a whole new way of worshiping God in Heaven, in Spirit and in Truth.
The day I am writing this column is our 61st wedding anniversary. We were married 58 years when God took him to Heaven. I spend part of an anniversary day reading his wonderful cards and looking at pictures. We had a blessed marriage with fond memories. I recollect them especially on this day, and thank God for the 58 years we had together.
When Paul passed away, I was often heard to say I felt like ½ a person. When a couple is married, the Bible teaches that we become one. So, Paul and I were “one,” I am only half. Sometimes I still feel that way, but God has blessed me with good memories, and a family that loves me unselfishly. They have their own lives, of course, and I cherish the moments I have with them.
Our Released Time classes and Good News Clubs have just started, I love doing this for children in Middleburg Elementary School. The training and support team is fabulous in helping us prepare for the program materials and mechanics. We have opportunity to have clubs in the Selinsgrove Area Schools, but there are no volunteers to do it. If the Lord is speaking to your heart about this, please contact me and I will get you in touch, or just call Child Evangelism Fellowship, Middleburg.
The schools involved have child permission slips in their offices. It is not too late to register students. You can call Child Evangelism Fellowship, Middleburg, to easily find out where the Good News Clubs and Release Time Classes are being held.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
