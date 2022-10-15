I was a Country Cowgirl before I knew where Texas and Tennessee were. I was introduced to Texas by Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassity, Rex Allen, the Lone (Texas) Ranger, Lash Larue, Gabby Hayes and many others. Before TV, I enjoyed The William Tell Overture played for the introduction of every Lone Ranger episode on the radio. I loved Trigger, of course, and wanted a Roy Rogers’ “six-shooter” cap pistol much more than a doll.

I never got my RR cap pistol, though one Christmas I received a Kit Carson one. I bought a Red Ryder Daisy Roy Rogers Bee-Bee gun around the turn of this century. Then when the Roy Rogers Museum in Branson, Missouri was closed around 2015, I bought another one when all their memories were sold at auction. I couldn’t afford to buy Trigger, he brought over $200,000. But my memories continue on with a few RR and Dale Evans collectibles.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

