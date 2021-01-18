ANNVILLE — Volunteers on Saturday, Jan. 30, will be participating in Operation Clean Sweep, picking up more than 40,000 balsam wreaths, which were placed on every grave at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Day, held Dec. 19.
Volunteers wishing to help with the cleanup should meet at 8 a.m. on the plaza of the Pennsylvania Veterans Memorial.
Parking will by limited order to clear paths for dump trucks and trailers. Volunteers are asked to park at The Community Club/Arrowhead Bar & Grill Parking lot, 9-65 Fisher Ave, Annville.
A shuttle bus will begin operation at 7:30 and will return volunteers to their vehicles after the clean-up is complete.
Volunteers should dress warm, in clothes that may get soiled, and wear comfortable shoes. Only Service dogs are allowed on Cemetery grounds.
Those attending should bring long-poled leaf rakes or brooms, tarps, and plastic toboggans or sleds.
Low-profile dump trucks, dump trailers, and trucks with low and long beds are needed for the project.
All volunteers will be required to comply with CDC guidelines, staying 6-feet apart and wearing face masks.
For more information, email wreathsindiantowngap@gmail.com.
