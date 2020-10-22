WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC has welcomed Darcie Desiderio, DNP, to its team of cardiology providers in the Susquehanna region. She will see patients at UPMC Muncy and UPMC Specialty Care in Lewisburg.
Desiderio, a nurse practitioner, received her doctor of nursing practice degree from Case Western Reserve University, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Cleveland, Ohio, and her master of advanced practice nursing from New York University, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York. She is certified in critical care, emergency, and heart failure, with over 20 years of experience in health care.
Desiderio is currently seeing patients at UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy, and will also see patients at the new UPMC Specialty Care, located at 2330 Saint Mary St. West, when it opens in November.
UPMC Specialty Care in Lewisburg is a multi-specialty clinic offering cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, pain management and urology. It is one of three new UPMC facilities in Lewisburg. Drs. John and Thomas Albright joined UPMC in March as UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare at 2370 Old Turnpike Road and Dr. Robin Spangler opened UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg in October.
To learn more about cardiology at UPMC in the Susquehanna region, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/Heart.
