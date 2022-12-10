WATSONTOWN — Teaching children the importance of giving rather than receiving, Kingdom Kidz Inc. will be holding a free gift-making Christmas event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.

"We just want kids to come to be able to do things that are fun for their family," said Kingdom Kidz General Manager Lisa Derr. "The economy nowadays is just not real good and we just want kids to be able to come and make some loving gifts for families and friends."

Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.

