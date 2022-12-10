WATSONTOWN — Teaching children the importance of giving rather than receiving, Kingdom Kidz Inc. will be holding a free gift-making Christmas event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
"We just want kids to come to be able to do things that are fun for their family," said Kingdom Kidz General Manager Lisa Derr. "The economy nowadays is just not real good and we just want kids to be able to come and make some loving gifts for families and friends."
Kids will be able to come to the puppet home to make gifts at various arts and crafts stations that they can then give to people for Christmas.
"We're just excited about having the event itself to just to see the faces of the kids being able to make something for somebody," said Derr. "We all like receiving stuff, but it feels so much nicer to give something to somebody and see the smile on someone."
Participants will have the opportunity to make a hot mug, a stocking, a train and a candy cane. They will also have the chance to put their finger prints on the crafts to add a personal touch to their work.
"There's all sorts of gifts they can make, gift bags that will be given, free food, pizza for the kids, there's gonna be a model train for display and we are going to have a free train set giveaway for the kids," said Derr. "Santa will be here for photos ops, you know helping the kids make crafts."
Kingdom Kidz will be providing the gifts and crafts. The event is also sponsored by the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA), which will be providing Santa; and Thrivent Financial, which will be providing the food.
"We just feel as though God has laid it on our hearts, in cooperation with the events here, to hold this event for the community," said Derr. "Again, it's for the kids to come and enjoy making something for their mom, dad, grandparents, brothers and sisters. Just to have a good time and that way they have a gift to give on Christmas."
In addition to the event, Kingdom Kidz will also be offering tours of its headquarters, which is full of a variety of children's activities the organization offers throughout the year.
"We're just hoping for the kids to see what Kingdom Kidz is all about, what God has provided here at the puppet home and the different activities here," said Derr.
Kingdom Kidz is a volunteer puppet ministry. Volunteers use puppets and various other activities to entertain, teach and impact the lives of children. This is the 22nd year of the organization, which was founded by Donna Bridge.
"We travel around and do puppet programs for churches, community events, vacation bible schools," said Derr. "We're just trying to get the community involved. Let them know that this is a safe place for kids and families to do activities together."
Kingdom Kidz welcomes kids of all ages to participate in the event, but will mostly expect to see children 13 and under.
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.