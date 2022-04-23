WATSONTOWN — Presidential primaries could come earlier on the calendar if a measure introduced by Sen. John Gordner (R-27) becomes law.
Gordner, speaking to a Legislative Breakfast of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, said the presidential nominee is usually all but decided by the time party members vote in April.
Gordner has sponsored a bill which would move the primary to the third Tuesday in March. It would be on the same day as presidential primaries in Florida and Michigan.
If a presidential primary is held before March 15, Gordner said the national Republican and Democratic parties have penalties.
"I literally picked the first Tuesday after March 15 you can pick without there being any penalty by the national parties," Gordner said. "It passed the (state) senate unanimously, which was nice because thos bills don't usually do that. People get nervous about different things."
Gordner said Republican caucuses in both legislative houses have deemed the 10% increase in spending proposed for 2022-23 as "unacceptable." He said the governor's proposal has money built into the budget which will go away in subsequent years.
Much like what happened to stimulus money after 2010, Gordner cautioned of another "hole" developing in the budget. He said the next governor, regardless of party, should not be left to having to deal with it.
Gordner said the state was burdened with the second-highest corporate income tax in the country. The 9.99% rate had been on the table since the 1990s and needed to be closer to that of other states.
It would only be a matter of months, Gordner said, before the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project would be open. He predicted that Lewisburg and Northmberland would then be relieved of through traffic on Routes 15 and 147.
Though the first contract for the southern section has been awarded, buried coal ash on the original route has prompted a variety of challenges. It was not expected to be ready for traffic until 2027.
Talk that two bridges on Interstate 80 could be among those tolled has emerged again. Its effect on transportation costs for food distribution and other industry was noted. Gordner attributed the proposal to a commission organized years ago to investigate public-private partnerships.
Gordner said a bill passed by the Senate would prevent the commission from imposing the fees but it would likely be vetoed. He added that the toll proposal was floated before it was known that $2 billion in federal infrastructure spending would be coming to the commonwealth over five years.
Gordner also warned that a Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) was being pushed via executive order. What he called a "carbon tax" was being played out in the courts.
He added that a bill which would have prevented entry into RGGI was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. A recent Senate vote to override the governor's veto came up one vote short.
Gordner endorsed David McCormick in the primary for Republican nominee for US Senate. The candidate, originally from southwestern Pennsylvania, went to high school in Bloomsburg.
