Northumberland man charged with fleeing from troopers

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Northumberland man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly fleeing from troopers — first in a vehicle and then on foot — in an incident which unfolded at 2:28 a.m. April 2 at the Industrial Park Road exit of Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Hector Rodriguez Vazquez, of Susquehanna Trail, Northumberland, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, flight to avoid apprehension, driving at safe speed and marijuana small amount for personal use.
Troopers said they stopped a Mercedes-Benz driven by Rodriquez Vazquez for traffic violations. When approaching the car, troopers said they noticed Rodriguez Vazquez attempting to hide a hard lemonade drink.
Rodriguez Vazquez was ordered to exit the vehicle, but allegedly drove off, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 147.
The vehicle lost control before stopping, with Rodriquez Vazquez allegedly fleeing on foot into a wooded area. Troopers said Rodriquez Vazquez was found in the woods, where he continued to resist arrest before being subdued with a stun gun.
Rodriquez Vazquez was allegedly found to be in possession of a large amount of currency and a small baggie of marijuana.
