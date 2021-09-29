LEWISBURG — National Weather Service (NWS) officials credited Evangelical Community Hospital for storm preparedness on Tuesday.
Evangelical was granted StormReady status for meeting five key standards.
They included establishing a 24-hour warning and emergency operations center, finding multiple ways of alerting the public, starting a local monitoring system, a public readiness plan and practicing severe weather exercises.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, noted the increasing frequency of severe weather events and thanked the staff for being prepared.
“People take for granted that emergencies happen and people are ready,” Aucker said. “That is not how it goes. You have a dedicated team of people who do their job well and we have an extraordinary group of people in this organization who do their job very well.”
Aucker noted the irony of accepting the StormReady designation, which came with a sign from the NWS, on a morning when strong thunderstorms came through the area.
NWS Meteorologist Steve Travis said more frequent and bigger storm events are being seen nationwide.
“Month upon month we are seeing warmer than normal temperatures overall,” Travis said. “You can’t just explain that away with sunspot cycles and things like that. Because we know what you should expect from that and those trends.”
A better picture will emerge as more studies are done, Travis said. But he suspected something was going on which did not fit natural weather cycles.
StormReady is a registered trademark of the National Weather Service. Officials noted Evangelical was only the second hospital in the state to be fully granted the distinction.
