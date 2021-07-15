LEWISBURG — Paul Yost, Buffalo Valley Regional Police chief, confirmed Wednesday evening that an investigation was ongoing into what could prove to be a crime motivated by bias.
Suspicions arose after a recent early-morning incident off South Sixth Street, Lewisburg, in which a transgender Bucknell University student claimed to have been attacked by as many as half a dozen males. The student, who had reportedly been walking with females who were not harmed, was treated for injuries at Evangelical Community Hospital and filed a report.
A Bucknell University spokesman acknowledged receiving a “report of the off-campus incident” and that the university is “working with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department on the active investigation.”
Yost said the department had the resources to continue the investigation and noted cooperation with Bucknell University Public Safety.
