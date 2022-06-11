School safety a top priority for Milton district

MILTON — School security is at the forefront of national conversation after the country was rocked by the mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2014.
With growing concerns over how to prepare faculty and students for an active shooter scenario and ensure the best safety outcomes possible, Catherine Girton, School Safety and Security Coordinator for Milton Area School District, said school security is one of the top priorities for the district right now.
"What I want the community to know is that the district keeps safety at the forefront of our minds," said Girton, highlighting the importance of reiterating basic protocols to students, including reporting anything they suspect could be a security threat.
"If you see something, or hear something, say something... we hope that they tell a trusted adult, or call law enforcement or use the Safe 2 Say tip line," she continued. The Safe 2 Say line is a 24-hour tip line that students can use to report security concerns to a district employee.
The district employs two school resource officers (SRO) as part of a program started by the district in 2000. Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer served as one of the district's first SROs, and Girton said his current position has helped the district and the borough police to sustain a strong relationship. A grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency allowed the district to hire a second officer for the past two years, with the school board approving budget to maintain the position for the coming school year.
"Having an SRO program allows us access to all Milton police very quickly in the event of an incident on any of our campuses," said Girton. "We value having not just the police officers in the building, but the relationship with the police and the quick response from the on-duty officers in the community when an incident arises."
Last month, two separate security incidents occurred in the school district, the first involving a student who allegedly brought a handgun and ammunition onto school grounds, the second involving a picture of a gun circulated on social media. Though both of these situations were resolved without further incident, police presence at Milton schools was stepped up in all district buildings for the remaining days before graduation.
In when incidents like these occur, Girton said district cooperates closely with the police in their investigations to make sure both sides have the most current and accurate information in order to make collaborative decisions about how best to handle the situation.
"As a district we fully cooperate with the police in their investigations and their recommendations or what we do from a safety perspective within the district, for example that increased police presence," she said.
Girton said she is very active in grant writing to make sure security systems and technology in the district remain up to date, recognizing the limited funding available to schools for safety.
Within the past several years Girton said she has secured grants to fund the second SRO position, over $150,000 for security camera upgrades, $60,000 for security bollards to protect the school buildings and thousands of dollars for specialized trainings for officers and employees, including an ALICE active shooter response training that the district hosted this past week.
ALICE training — an acronym that stands for "alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate" — provides both faculty and students with strategies to evaluate, communicate about, and respond to active shooter scenarios. District administrators who receive the training certification are able to teach the course material in their buildings and classrooms to ensure schools have a cohesive emergency response plan. A large scale shooter response drill is held for students in September as well.
The district utilizes an app called NaviGate Prepared for quick communication between employees in the event of an emergency, a system they practice using when running school security drills.
"When an incident occurs, an alert goes to every employee, and that employee is able to respond immediately if they're there in the building and, if they are, whether or not they're safe. So principals have immediate feedback on what area of their building may need further attention or that their building is secure," said Girton.
A few years ago, a school safety grant also allowed the school to install a system of Nightlock security door stops on each door in the district's buildings, which keep school doors barricaded in the event that their locks are insufficient.
"Sometimes our safety and security practices can be frustrating to employees or the general public — why are these doors locked, why do I have to park here and walk all the way here, why don't they open all the doors instead of having us all come in one — but we do many of these practices knowing that at any time there could be a risk or a threat," said Girton.
"I would just encourage parents, grandparents, guardians, brothers, sisters to have the conversation that if their child is worried about something, or is concerned about something they have heard or seen, to report it."
