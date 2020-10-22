LEWISBURG — Zoning comments continued to be brought to the East Buffalo Township Planning Commission Wednesday night.
Observations came both from citizens appearing in person as well as online.
The township has begun long-term review of zoning including permitted uses and areas covered on the zoning map itself. Comments at previous meetings to date have lamented potential sacrifice of preserved agricultural land for other development.
Judy Marvin, a township resident, cited the need to maintain lands designated agricultural preservation in view of what she said were increasing numbers of natural disasters. A potential change to agricultural residential zoning was of special concern.
Marvin said preserved agricultural land was often deemed more “resilient” by planners during tropical storms or other disasters. She maintained residential subdivisions were less able to handle such conditions.
Chairman Curtis Barrick replied that the commission was not doing anything to encourage residential development in flood-prone zones. Changing the zoning map to appear so was simply not the case.
Margaret Marr asked the commission to think about a property near her Pheasant Ridge Road residence as they consider what is agricultural use. Truck traffic along the roadway to and from the property was more like a commercial undertaking, Marr said. Wear and tear on the road was significant, she added, and the site seemed more like a dump.
Barrick replied the term agricultural included many uses in addition to farming.
Christine Shabanowitz, a West Ridge resident, said the Union County Comprehensive Plan should be considered before changing land from agricultural preservation to agricultural residential.
