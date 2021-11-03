LEWISBURG — Cathy Moser, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) assistant superintendent of instruction and pupil personnel, recently told school directors that the number of students attending e-school has dropped.
Moser compared 2020-21, which began in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, to the current school year at the most recent meeting of the board.
“Our families have brought their children back to school,” Moser said. “You can see the increase in student population at all our buildings and the relative decline in the e-school program.”
The percentage of students attending e-school a year ago reduced in-person attendance to a permissible level for much of the school year.
Moser acknowledged Tara Miller for taking on challenge of continuing to provide online learning for kindergarten through grade 5 students. Moser affirmed the quality of the online programs which stick to the district’s curriculum.
A pilot reading and math support program also got good marks.
Moser added that the staff at Kelly Elementary School has been identifying students most in need of academic support. Good training and research-based intervention material were credited with the success of the program.
