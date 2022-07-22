SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will be offering "Christmas in July" membership deals from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday, July 25.
Twenty-percent off will be offered to those who sign up for a six-month membership, while 30% off will be given to those who sign up for 12 months.
The offer is valid for new members or former members who terminated their membership more than three months ago. It is not applicable to youth or young adult memberships.
For more information, contact one of the following YMCA branches: Sunbury, 570-286-5636; Milton, 570-742-7321; Mifflinburg, 570-966-7273; or Lewisburg, 570-556-4191.
