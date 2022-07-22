SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will be offering "Christmas in July" membership deals from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday, July 25.

Twenty-percent off will be offered to those who sign up for a six-month membership, while 30% off will be given to those who sign up for 12 months.

