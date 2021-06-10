Unidentified murder suspect in custody

SNYDERTOWN — An unidentified suspect is in custody after allegedly killing three people Wednesday afternoon in Snydertown.
Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington issued a release Thursday morning stating an alleged triple homicide occurred between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday at 3425 Snydertown Road.
The victims are listed as Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy.
Troopers said the suspect entered the home, murdered the three and then fled. The suspect was taken into custody and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail.
An arraignment is expected to occur today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.