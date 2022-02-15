MILTON — How the Milton Historical Society received the Federal Farm House for use by the society was detailed in a talk to the Milton Rotary Club.
Deb Owens, secretary of the historical group, said Bill Hastings, owner and publisher of the Milton Standard, purchased the Federal Farm House on Route 405 south of Milton. Owens said the property was pretty much “intact” with very few alterations, paneling, or modernization being done to it.
She noted that in the 1920s the farm was home to the Pa. State Police Motorcycle division and the building in the rear was used to house the vehicles.
Hastings wanted to donate it to a preservation group and the only group formed at the time was the West Branch Canal Society that was headed by Dr. Sydney Davis of Milton.That group re-formed into the Milton Historical Society to be gifted the farm from Hastings.
This farm was once owned by Col. James Cameron of Lancaster, who came to be an apprentice to be a printer with his brother Simon in Lewisburg. From very austere beginnings, the Camerons became quite well known in the area. Simon Cameron was Secretary of War for the Lincoln administration and at the age of 60, James Cameron lobbied his brother to serve in the Civil War. He was the first officer killed in the Civil War, dying in the Manassas campaign.He became a legend and over 5,000 visited his funeral. He is buried in Lewisburg, along with his brother. James was an expert in husbandry and judged many local fairs. He was also a lawyer, supervisor of the railroads and editor of the Williamsport Gazette.
The society has done many different events over the years, including dinner events and strawberry festivals, but has evolved into more outreach events. Most notably has been the lecture series that started the year of the bicentennial of Milton. Crowds of between 100 and 250 people would attend the series that were held on Sundays during the winter months at the Milton Area High School library. Due to COVID, this will be the third year of hiatus for the series, but they hope to continue the lectures starting next year.
Starting in April, the house will be open the first Sunday of each month (free of charge) to visit the Cameron House and see the exhibits that are on display. This will continue until October.
