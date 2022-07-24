MILTON — While yoga might evoke images of West Coast hipsters and avocado toast, Salamander Wellness and Yoga Studio owner Emma Downey said she has a different vision for her new Milton studio, one based on accessibility and inclusivity.
“My goal with the studio is really to make it inclusive and community focused,” said Downey. “A lot of people hear yoga and they think of Southern California and super bronzed people on the beach, that stereotype, and I want to show people that that’s not really yoga. That’s one niche of yoga, but yoga is really great for health, whether it’s mental health, physical health or just overall well being.”
Downey, herself a California native who received her masters degree from Bucknell University, became a registered yoga teacher (RYT) after completing a 200-hour vinyasa yoga training course. She is currently working on her 500-hour certification, with the goal of becoming of certified yoga therapist.
She said she’s always been around yoga, but only until her training did she begin to explore more of the ways yoga can be practiced and used, not just for fitness but for wellness.
“When I took my training and really dove into what yoga is, the historical background but also the ways that it was being used in practice alongside therapy, alongside fertility treatments, and really proven to help with these things, that’s what jump started my interest in it,” Downey said.
Since her training, she has been working with a program called Yoga Medicine, which combines yogic philosophy with medical and psychiatric treatments.
“My ultimate goal is to keep pairing those and, as I go forward in training, work from more of a yoga therapy angle,” Downey said. “That could be both physical therapy and rehabilitation, but also veterans who have PTSD. There’s ways that you can pair yoga with other medical treatments to help facilitate recovery and improvements in overall health.”
Classes offered will span beginner to expert levels, with classes like vinyasa, yin and restorative yoga, to less traditional options like sound bath meditation and chair yoga.
“For people who are in wheelchairs, it’s more accessible and they can literally do yoga in their wheelchair, but you can also have people with severe knee pain who can’t be on their knees and they can do yoga in a chair,” said Downey. “I want to show that’s not a wrong way of doing yoga, that’s just another way of doing yoga, because there truly are so many.”
After searching Milton for the right space to open the studio, Downey purchased the building at 126 S. Front St. in January, and she said the renovation process alone has been quite the journey in itself.
“This building was built in 1886, so it’s really old. With old buildings comes a lot of repairs and quirks, so we had a few road bumps along the way,” Downey said.
Only a week after closing on the property, storm winds tore a portion of the roof and electrical paneling off the building’s back porch. A plumbing leak in the basement and a gas leak were also discovered, leading to extensive work needing to be done.
“We managed to pull it all together and here we are at the final product,” said Downey.
Now, with renovations in the rear view, she’s looking forward to opening the studio’s doors to the public.
“I would encourage people who might not be familiar with yoga — or who want to try it but feel it’s not for them or that their bodies can’t do it — the goal of the studio is for people who feel that way. We want to help them feel comfortable, but moreover to empower them to realize they can do yoga and here’s how you can adjust it or do it for your body,” Downey said.
Salamander Wellness and Yoga Studio will celebrate its grand opening from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, kicking off with a ribbon cutting before visitors are invited to see and learn about the studio while they enjoy music and refreshments.
Regular classes will begin the following week, starting Monday, Aug. 8. More information is available online at www.salamanderyoga.com.
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.