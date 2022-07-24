MILTON — While yoga might evoke images of West Coast hipsters and avocado toast, Salamander Wellness and Yoga Studio owner Emma Downey said she has a different vision for her new Milton studio, one based on accessibility and inclusivity.

“My goal with the studio is really to make it inclusive and community focused,” said Downey. “A lot of people hear yoga and they think of Southern California and super bronzed people on the beach, that stereotype, and I want to show people that that’s not really yoga. That’s one niche of yoga, but yoga is really great for health, whether it’s mental health, physical health or just overall well being.”

