SUNBURY — The familiar bells of the annual Salvation Army holiday campaign pealed across Cameron Park on Friday morning.
Officers were joined by legislators Rep. David Rowe (R-85), Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27) for the official 2021 kickoff. Each recalled holiday seasons gone by, charitable acts by the Salvation Army or the many ways bell-ringers fit right in with the season.
Maj. Tammy Hench said they hoped to raise $15,000 over the season from Sunbury, Shamokin and nearby areas. Kettles were planned for the Susquehanna Valley Mall, the Tractor Supply Center (Shamokin Dam), Coal Township Walmart and Boyer's in Mount Carmel, Elysburg and Ashland.
Hench said volunteer help was needed from the start of the campaign, through the annual distribution and afterward.
"There is also the sorting and packing of food and toys for distribution," Hench said. "Kettle volunteers and distribution volunteers are always welcome."
Hench said it was best to call the local center such as Sunbury (570-286-4131) or Shamokin (570-644-0486) to volunteer. The Salvation Army of Milton can be reached at 570-742-4231.
Lt. Jared Starnes of the Milton Worship Center said the fundraising goal for the Milton, Lewisburg and Watsontown areas was $35,000 for the season. There would be kettles at Lingle's in Watsontown, Walmart Lewisburg and they nearby Country Cupboard.
Starnes noted the Salvation Army, known to some people only by its familiar kettles, served a higher purpose.
"We are trying to save souls, grow saints and serve suffering humanity," Starnes said. "Those are the three tenets of the Salvation Army."
Matt Catrillo of The Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation served as emcee for the kickoff.
