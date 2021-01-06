BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Television viewers will finally get to see a local chef in action on a competitive cooking show.
The season premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen” scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 on the Fox network will feature Andrew “Drew” Tingley, a line cook at Ard’s Farm. Tingley was one of more than a dozen contestants who vied for a position at a new Gordon Ramsey restaurant at Lake Tahoe, Nev. Tingley called it “the job of a lifetime.”
But as the title of the show implies, the competition was hardly a vacation. Shooting was nearly non-stop for all the competitors.
“It’s very fast-paced,” Tingley said. “It is just like a kitchen. You are going on all cylinders. It doesn’t stop either.”
Tingley said any one of his competing classmates had a real shot of winning.
“I have a lot of respect for my fellow classmates,” Tingley said. “We’ve actually become a very close-knit group of friends. They are great people and phenomenal chefs.”
The filming actually began nearly two years ago in Las Vegas, Nev., but an official start date for the show was never set. The new season of “Hell’s Kitchen” was delayed when changes in network programming happened in 2020.
Tingley noted that food and cooking played a big role during his younger years.
“My uncle was a professional chef (and) graduated from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA),” he said. “My cousin graduated from the (CIA). My mom was a great cook. My father was pretty talented as well (but) couldn’t grill.”
Cooking and kitchens were always an attraction for Tingley, alongside comic books, sports and video games.
“I loved baking as a kid,” Tingley recalled. “Just taking nothing and turning it into something was something so cool to me. It is almost like art, you are taking your ingredients like painting on a canvas in a kitchen setting.”
Tingley said he’ll hang out with his fiance and children at home and watch the first episode. A virtual link may be set up to reach out to fans. He noted that the season winner may opt for a cash prize rather than the job at Lake Tahoe.
Kyle Ard, Ard’s Farm co-owner, said an interview with Tingely could be posted on the farm website on the Friday after the show.
