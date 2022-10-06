MILTON — Members of the the Milton Marauders laced up their sneakers Wednesday evening and took on the nationally traveling Harlem Wizards in a highly anticipated basketball game contested at the Milton Area High School gymnasium.
The Marauders were comprised primarily of school district faculty and staff members. The game was hosted by the Milton Area High School competitive cheerleading team. It was a fundraiser to primarily allow the team to attend the NCA Nationals in Dallas, Texas, and also fund other competitive events.
“So far I think it’s super fun and a really cool experience,” said senior cheerleader Nathalie Vargas. “It’s a good fundraiser. We’ve lost events like this because of COVID, so I think it’s fun to be back and see people coming after school to these types of events.”
This fundraiser was a joint effort put together by the Milton cheerleading team, parents who got involved, members of faculty and staff, and the Wizards. The cheerleaders assisted in the event by setting up and breaking down the gymnasium.
“For this event we’ve been making sure the guests feel welcome, comfortable and having fun,” said Vargas.
The Harlem Wizards are a professional performing basketball team. They are known for their extreme basketball skills, comedic bits and ability to get the crowd excited. They are especially great with kids and help schools raise money for various causes.
“They are very outgoing and really personable,” said Milton Area High School cheerleading coach Traci Ferguson. “We took two of the gentlemen into both of our elementary schools, and they did little presentations and handed out free tickets to kids.”
While pre-ticket sales were worrying, turnout for the event ended up being fairly well, and Ferguson was pleased with how things went.
“I just want the kids to have fun and enjoy it,” said Ferguson. “If we want to bring (the Wizards) back in the future, the kids will be back as well next year. I just want it to be good experience for everybody to have some good, clean, family fun.”
The first time the cheerleaders hosted the Wizards was 2013, with the most recent event being held in 2017.
“I hope everybody had a great time,” said Ferguson. “I just want to thank the community for their support every time we do a fundraiser.”
In addition, Ferguson was very grateful for Pizza Town, which donated pizza for the players.
“I think that this would be a cool event to do every year,” said Vargas. “It would be cool to see the teachers involved more with stuff like this.”
Members of the Milton Marauders included Milton Area High School Co-Principal Andy Rantz, Baugher Elementary School Principal Dave Slater, Ryan Emery, Christopher Scheller, Stephen Aguirre, Matt Ishman, Desmond Shaffer, Jessica Joseph, Cathy Toland, MacGuire Griswold, Emily Stauffer, Michael O’Conner, Gretchen Gaugler, Bradley Rocco and Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
