MILTON — Members of the the Milton Marauders laced up their sneakers Wednesday evening and took on the nationally traveling Harlem Wizards in a highly anticipated basketball game contested at the Milton Area High School gymnasium.

The Marauders were comprised primarily of school district faculty and staff members. The game was hosted by the Milton Area High School competitive cheerleading team. It was a fundraiser to primarily allow the team to attend the NCA Nationals in Dallas, Texas, and also fund other competitive events.

